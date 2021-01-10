OnePlus’ flagship phones offer great hardware at an incredibly affordable price point and while OnePlus branded flagships have got a bit expensive over the last few years, they don’t cost as much as a Galaxy flagship or iPhone. Many of the company’s handsets had received rave reviews for offering great performance at a very attractive price point, these include OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7T, and more. The company’s upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is unlikely to be any different as according to tipster Max Jambor, who is very reliable, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be one of the best phones of 2021.

A few days ago, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company’s future phones will have a better camera system, though he didn’t clarify whether or not these camera improvements will come with the OnePlus 9 series. But if the tipster is to be believed, some of the camera improvements that the OnePLus team is currently working on will come to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). You can know more about OnePlus 9 Pro here.