In an image posted on social media OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 9 Pro, and also confirmed their partnership with high-end camera brand Hasselblad.

The device will be launched on March 23rd at 2 PM GMT.

As part of their Hasselblad partnership, the two companies have entered into a 3-year deal to “co-develop the next generation of smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices” and that includes tweaking the cameras’ colour reproduction to look more natural.

The handset has leaked previously.

The following specs have leaked earlier:

Slightly curved 1440p 120Hz display

11 GB (likely 12) RAM, 256 GB storage.

Processor – unknown- likely Snapdragon 888.

4 camera cluster, including 3.3x zoom with tilt-shift mode, Sony IMX789 sensor with 12-bit RAW output.

45W fast charging, and reverse wireless charging

5G connectivity.

See that earlier leak video below:

OnePlus 9 series will be available for preorder from March 23 and if the tipster is to be believed, early buyers will get pre-order gifts, which will include OnePlus Buds Z. Those pre-ordering the OnePlus 9 early will get the regular OnePlus Buds Z, while the OnePlus 9 Pro buyers will get the Steve Harrington Edition of the TWS. You can know more about the OnePlus 9 series here.

Apart from OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, OnePlus is also planning to launch at least two more devices, including the low-cost OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch. The tipster claims that the 9R and the company’s first-ever smartwatch will also be launched alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, though there won’t be any pre-order freebies for these two devices.

