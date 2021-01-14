OnePlus is rumored to unveil its upcoming flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 9 in March. We have been hearing rumors about the smartphone for quite a while now, and many of these rumors suggest that OnePlus is going to launch three OnePlus phones — OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E. But now, it seems that the OnePlus 9 series will include not three but four variants, including OnePlus 9 Lite.

According to a tipster, the OnePlus 9 Lite, which is said to have two model numbers, namely LE2100 and LE2101, will be exclusive to India and China, and it will be different from the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in the sense that the ‘Lite’ variant will be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 865 and not the latest Snapdragon 888. Interestingly, the OnePlus 9E is also rumored to be based on Snapdragon 865, and this leaves us no choice but to wonder whether the OnePlus 9E and 9 Lite are the same devices. It’s a possibility that they are the same device, or at least very similar to each other, and that the ‘Lite’ model will be available for India and China, while the 9E will be for the USA and Europe.

Coming back to the OnePlus 9 Lite, we can say that OnePlus won’t market it as a flagship phone, so the price is expected to be significantly lesser than the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Talking about the OnePlus 9, both the smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 888 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 9 is said to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). Apart from that, it’ll offer Android 11 out of the box, as you’d expect from a flagship phone of 2021.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the OnePlus 9 Lite at this moment, but more details about the OnePlus 9 series will surface in the coming days. Rest assured, we will post all the latest developments about OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone.