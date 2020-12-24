OnePlus 9 series will be OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, but unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 series is said to include three different models — OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and a budget model, which as per Max Jambor, will be called OnePlus 9E. However, sources close to Android Central claim otherwise.

Sources say that the OnePlus 9 will include a budget model called OnePlus 9 Lite and the budget model won’t be based on Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor. Instead, the OnePlus 9 Lite will settle on the Snapdragon 865. Beyond that, we don’t know much about the budget OnePlus 9 Lite smartphone

We don’t know much about the OnePlus 9 series as of yet. But if rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 9 is said to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). Apart from that, it’ll offer Android 11 out of the box, as you’d expect from a flagship phone of 2021.OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series in the month of March. However, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not OnePlus announces the 9 Lite, or whatever the company ends up calling it, alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.