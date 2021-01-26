OnePlus 9 series could offer these exciting camera features

In a recent discussion on Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the company will invest huge resources in developing a better camera system for future OnePlus devices. And while we don’t know what are the camera features that the company is planning to add to its future flagships, we now have some idea about the camera features that are coming to the OnePlus 9 series, courtesy of news outlet XDA-Developers.

The news outlet has conducted a teardown of the OnePlus camera app (version 6.4.23) and discovered some of the features that, in all likelihood, will come to the OnePlus 9 series. One of the features that it discovered is tilt-shift mode, a feature that delivers a tilt–shift effect when you take a photo, blurring everything but a pre-defined area to simulate a miniature scene.

Moon mode is another exciting feature that the news outlet discovered. Enabling moon mode will give users different filters for the moon, including Black and White, Matte, and Vivid. Another major feature is starburst mode. Taking a photo in the stardust mode will require a strong light source.

Hyperlapse is yet another major feature that the outlet spotted in the OnePlus camera app. This feature will allow you to create your own time-lapse video, as the name suggests. Lastly, it discovered a feature called focus peaking functionality, a feature that highlights the parts of the image which are in focus.

However, these features are currently in the developmental phase, and therefore, there is no guarantee that all the aforementioned features will be available for OnePlus 9 users. It’s a positive development that OnePlus is taking smartphone camera seriously, nonetheless.

via AndroidAuthority