OnePlus 9 and 9R now on sale in India

OnePlus launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series last month, though the OnePlus 9 and 9R weren’t made immediately available for sale in India. Today, this is changing as the OnePlus 9 and the low-cost 9R are now available for sale in India through Amazon.in and OnePlus’s official Indian site.

There are two memory variants of the OnePlus 9 — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Priced at INR49,999 (8GB/128GB) and INR54,999 (12GB/256GB), the smartphone is available in four colors — Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colors and is priced at INR39,999 ($465/€390) for the 8GB/128GB model and INR43,999 ($585/€490) for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Talking about the specs, the OnePlus 9 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 processor and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging. The smartphone features a 6.55″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with a punch hole, inside which you get a 16MP selfie camera. Other camera specs include a 48MP primary, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth cameras.

The OnePlus 9R shares some similarities with its sibling, but it’s less powerful than the OnePlus 9, as you’d expect. The 9R is powered by Snapdragon 870 and offers Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support, just like the OnePlus 9. It also features a 6.55″ 120Hz display, but unlike its sibling, the 9R features an FHD+ display. The smartphone has 48MP main, 16MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth camera modules.

You can buy OnePlus 9 series here from Amazon. You can also get it from the official OnePlus store.