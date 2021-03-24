OnePlus launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series yesterday, March 23, but before the early adopters get their hands on the smartphone, the company is pushing an important update to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

The update carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 and adds performance improvements, Bluetooth fixes, system stability improvements. The update also includes lots of improvements to the camera. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

System Optimized the charging stability Optimized the UI display of the notification bar Fixed other known issues and improved system stability

Camera Optimized video filming fluidity Optimized the noise and white balance issues with the rear camera Optimized the rear camera’s nighttime brightness and highlight control Optimized the color performance of the Pro mode

Bluetooth Fixed the Bluetooth compatibility issues

Network Improved the stability of telecommunication functions Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



This is an incremental roll out, meaning not everyone will get the update on day one. But the good news is that, since the company will start shipping the OnePlus 9 series from the day after tomorrow that’s March 26, there is a good chance that early adopters of the OnePlus 9/ 9 Pro will get the update right after switching it on. But for now, people that got early access to the OnePlus 9/ 9 Pro will get the update in a phased manner.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who are using an OnePlus 9/ 9 Pro., you check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. But before you install the update, a word of caution: make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.

via XDA