OnePlus’ upcoming OnePlus 9 series will include three different models — OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9E — and since we’re less than a month away from the release, we’re starting to get some exciting leak related to the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Today, Max Jambor, a reliable tipster, gave us information about the battery of both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

According to the tipster, both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will pack a battery that has a power capacity of 4500mAh. In other words, last year’s OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and 9 Pro all have the same battery capacity. While users would love to have more battery capacity in the OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, 4,500mAh is not bad at all and hopefully, will last a day on a single charge.

However, we still don’t have any information about the battery capacity of the OnePlus 9E. But it’s likely that the battery capacity of the 9E won’t be the same as that of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro because the 9E won’t be as powerful as its siblings. Nevertheless, we’re expecting the battery capacity of the 9E to be at least 4000mAh.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). You can know more about the 9 Pro here.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to release the OnePlus 9 series next month.