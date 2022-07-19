Unlike Google, OnePlus is not the company that offers a discount on products that are just three to four months old. The Shenzhen tech brand waits for at least a year to extend the discount benefits — usually a couple of months before a newer version of the product launches in the market.

OnePlus 9 5G is more than a year old, but we won’t be missing much if you buy it in 2022. And thanks to Amazon discounts, you are now getting a chance to buy the flagship phone at a price of a budget phone. The unlocked OnePlus 9 5G is now available at a price point of $499.99, which is 32% lower than $729.99. The discount is available on all the color options, Astral Black, Winter Mist, Morning Mist, and Pine Green.

It is worth noting that the discount is available on the 8GB RAM+128GB Storage variant. If you want more RAM and storage, there is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is more expensive but overall a better product than the base variant of the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also discounted on Amazon. If you want a better camera system and a better design, the OnePlus 9 Pro could be a good fit. The OnePlus 9 Pro is now available for $699.99 on Amazon. You can also get attractive discounts on the OnePlus 6 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro combo.

ONEPLUS 9 5G KEY FEATURES

A 6.55-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 888 SoC

48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens

65W USB-C fast charging, 15W wireless speeds

Fast and smooth performance across every app

You can buy the OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro combo at a discounted price here from Amazon.