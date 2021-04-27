OnePlus is pushing the fourth Open Beta update to OnePlus 8T smartphones. The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update includes bug fixes, performance improvements, and the Android April 2021 security update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue that some app’s fonts are displayed abnormally after setting customized fonts Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar cannot be pulled down Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar does not display app icons Fixed the issue that the missed calls are not displayed in the notification bar Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected Fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.04

Camera Fixed the small probability issue that the previewed photos are flickering under the photo mode

Calculator Fixed the abnormal display with the calculator under the split screen

Ambient Display Fixed the issue that the contextual information of AOD is not updated timely Fixed the issue that the ambient display is switched to Canvas after the device owner is changed Fixed the issue with AOD that the time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Hebrew

OnePlus Games Newly added the Data Monitor feature, you can find it in the Game Toolbox and monitor the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time

Gallery Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime and install the Open Beta 4 update.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 8T and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

You can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update.