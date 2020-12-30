OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 / 11.0.7.8 update to OnePlus 8T smartphones. The new version of the OxygenOS adds a keyboard height adjustment feature, a better fingerprint unlock experience, Android November 2020 security patch. Moreover, the update also includes optimization to the image quality on nightscape, several bug fixes, and the OnePlus Store app for users in India. OnePlus 8T owners can easily be uninstalled. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment) Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery

Network Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (—IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 8T, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.