OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 to OnePlus 8T smartphones. The update brings the OnePlus Store app to OnePlus 8T users so that they can manage their OnePlus accounts and shop for OnePlus products and more. The update also adds a fix for the NIGHTSCAPE issue, system stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improve stability and fixed known issues

Camera Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when shooting in NIGHTSCAPE mode

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 8T, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.