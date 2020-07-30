OnePlus follows a bi-annual release strategy for its flagship smartphones, much like Samsung. The Shenzhen-based tech company released its OnePlus 8 series a few months ago and much like the previous years, the company will also launch its usual T devices. In other words, the OnePlus 8T series is already in the works and is going to be unveiled around September-October.

An OnePlus handset with model number KB2001 has recently appeared on the GeekBench benchmark website and while the site doesn’t explicitly mention OnePlus 8T, it’s widely believed that the handset is either OnePlus 8T or the 8T Pro. If true, this not only confirms the existence of the OnePlus 8T series but it also says that the launch of the 8T could be near.

The GeekBench site does reveal some specifications about the smartphone. As you can clearly see in the above screenshot, OnePlus 8T will be based on Android 11 and will have at least one variant with 8GB RAM. Beyond that, there isn’t much that we can decode from the benchmark site.

Talking about the GeekBench scores, the OnePlus smartphones managed a single-core score of 912 and a multi-core score of 3288 on GeekBench 5. The GeekBench scores of the smartphone are very similar to those of the OnePlus 8 Pro, which managed to score a single-core score of 904 and a multi-core score of 3,337. However, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus device that recently appeared on GeekBench is not a finished product as it’s running pre-release software, so we expect the scores to be better than the 8 Pro once it gets ready for the launch.

via NCC