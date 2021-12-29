OnePlus 8T is now getting Android December 2021 security patch, fixes for the low probability issue of the WhatsApp crash via OxygenOS 11.0.11.11(India)/OxygenOS 11.0.12.12(EU & NA). The update also includes optimization to the UI display of the Settings interface, fixes for an issue where Google Assistant and Gpay don’t appear at the Setup. You can read the full official change below.

Changelog

System Optimized the UI display of Settings interface Fixed the issue that Google Assistant and Gpay doesn’t display as expected in the Setup Wizard Fixed the low probability issue of WhatsApp crash Updated Android security patch to 2021.12



OnePlus is rolling out these OxygenOS updates in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 8T, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.