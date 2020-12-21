OnePlus’ latest concept smartphone comes with a color-changing rear panel

OnePlus today announced a new OnePlus 8T Concept which comes with a color-changing rear panel. The OnePlus 8T Concept Electronic Color, Material and Finish (ECMF) uses a color-changing film that contains metal oxide in glass. The state of the metal ions varies under different voltages so when the metal oxide activates, the color of the glass changes from a dark blue to a light silver. In the future, OnePlus believes that this color-changing rear panel can enable new user experiences such as the below.
- Touchless notifications – ECMF could flash colors for an incoming call, and users could accept or reject the call with a simple gesture.That will allow users to control the OnePlus 8T Concept using gestures without even touching the device.
- Breathing monitor – The mmWave technology can register a user’s breathing, enabling the color to change in sync and effectively making the phone a biofeedback device. The OnePlus 8T Concept, in effect, breathes with you.
Source: OnePlus
