OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 series are now getting OxygenOS Open Beta 6 and Open Beta 11 respectively. Both the update bring the same features and changes.

Talking about what’s new, the update includes the Android June 2021 security patch, improved power consumption performance, which will improve the battery life, screenshot function for AOD, improvements to the UI of the visual effect on the sharing page, improvements to the audio experience when the phone is connected to the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend battery life Newly added the screenshot function for AOD Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Phone Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Share Improved the UI visual effect on the sharing page

Network Fixed the occasional failure to connect to Wi-Fi network



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program to install the Open Beta 4 update.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 8T/ 8 8 Pro and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

You can go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11/ 6 Open Beta update.

Source: OnePlus(1, 2)