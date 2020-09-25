OnePlus 8T is confirmed to have a global launch on October 14 and while a lot about the smartphone has already been leaked, OnePlus has confirmed to PCMag that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will have support for 65W fast charging technology.

The new 65W Fast charging technology is said to deliver double the speed of OnePlus’s Warp Charge 30T, meaning the battery of the 8T Pro can go from 0% to 100% in just 39 minutes, as opposed to previous versions of Warp charge, which takes an hour to fully charge your smartphone.

Fast charging generates heat and to keep the 8T cool OnePlus is using a “new heat dissipation system.” The smartphone will also have as much as 12 temperature sensors, the purpose of which will be to check how hot the smartphone gets.

However, not everything is good in the upcoming OnePlus 8T. There is one major feature that is missing in the 8T: support for wireless charging. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 8T is expected to be very much like — maybe even better than — OnePlus 8 Pro. Of course, we’ll have to wait until the launch to find out whether or not that’s the case.