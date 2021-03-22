OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 update

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now getting OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 update. The latest open beta update adds a plethora of new features, bug fixes, and improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the update includes a time watermark in the camera settings, Tide Voice Medal in Zen Mode, and the ability to open OnePlus accounts with the phone number. Besides these changes, the latest update includes general bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

System OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only) Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time Fixed the issue in which the “Turn on automatically” in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera – Settings – Shot on OnePlus watermark – Time) Gallery Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)

Clock Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience

Ambient Display Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with fingerprint Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD

Network Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi

Zen Mode Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal)



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime and install the Open Beta 7 update.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Those who’re currently running the Open Beta 10 update can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 update.