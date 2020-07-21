OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users are now receiving OxygenOS 10.5.11 update. The latest OxygenOS update brings a couple of exciting new features alongside bug fixes and improvements. The version number of the update, however, is different for different regions — OxygenOS 10.5.11 for users in North America, OxygenOS 10.5.10 for users in India, OxygenOS 10.5.9 for users in Europe.

Talking about what’s new, the update includes a variety of clock styles, which you can access them all by going to Settings>Customization>Clock style, Android July 2020 Security patch. The update also includes prep for the upcoming OnePlus Buds, which will be launched today alongside OnePlus Nord, OnePlus’ new and more affordable smartphone.

Changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize it on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Optimize the touch experience in game mode to enhance the user experience Fixed the issue that the wireless charger base re-started automatically Fixed the ARCore failure Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07 Updated GMS package to 2020.05 Improved system stability

Network Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve user experience



The OxygenOS 10.5.11 is being rolled out to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in a phased manner, meaning if you’re using an OnePlus 8 Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can update your OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.

Source: OnePlus; via: 9to5google