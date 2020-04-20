OnePlus smartphones have always been known for their premium quality hardware at a very attractive price and while the “affordable flagship” tag is no longer justified as the prices of OnePlus 8 series have significantly gone up and now are very similar to those of the smartphones by top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus has managed(sort of) to retain its attractive price point in India — the OnePlus 8 series is much cheaper in India than in the USA.

The OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 41,999($550), while the 8GB+128 and 12GB+256GB are priced at Rs. 44,999(~$590) and Rs. 49,999(~$650) respectively. For the sake of comparison, the base model of OnePlus 8 that is the 8GB+128GB variant costs $699 in the USA, while the model with 12GB+256GB retails for $799 in the USA.

The Pro model is even cheaper. In India, the 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage cost Rs. 54,999($720), while the 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 59,999($785). In the USA, the base model of the 8 Pro costs $899, and if you want more RAM and storage you’ll end up paying $999.

Smartphones in India have recently become costlier because the government of India has increased the Good and Services Tax (GST) on cellular handsets from 12% to 18%. The prices of the OnePlus 8 series would have been slightly cheaper had India kept the GST rate the same as before. Either way, smartphones from OnePlus are significantly cheaper than Apple’s iPhones as the former is manufacturing its smartphones in India.