OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 7 update to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The new Open Beta 7 update brings no new features, but you get the latest Android February 2021 security patch. Apart from that, the update includes camera improvements, general big fixes. You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

System Adjusted the layout of the emergency rescue in the password lock screen Fixed the issue that the Horizon light has a small probability of failing to turn on Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Camera Optimized the stability



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime and install the Open Beta 7 update.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Those who’re currently running the Open Beta 6 update can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 7 update.

via XDA