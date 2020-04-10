OnePlus is going to hold an event on April 14 to launch its OnePlus 8 series globally, and just a couple of days later, on April 16, the Shenzhen-based company will launch it in its home turf that is China. But, the company is making the upcoming OnePlus 8 series up for reservations well in advance for customers in China.

Starting today, those who are based in China can now reserve their order for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro via OnePlus’ official online store, JD.com, and Tmall. However, in China, both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be for sale from April 17, a day after the launch event. Interestingly enough, OnePlus hasn’t revealed the price of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro for the Chinese market.

According to previous leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. It’ll have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8. The 8 Pro will also be the first OnePlus phone to have support for IP68 rating and wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.

Source: Weibo