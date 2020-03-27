OnePlus is going to unveil two new flagship phones next month — OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to be a true flagship phone as it’ll have support for wireless charging and IP68 rating, making it the first OnePlus phone to come with these new technologies.

There is another thing that you’ll see for the first time on a OnePlus phone. OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in the Mint color option which we’ve never seen on a OnePlus phone. Previous rumors suggested that the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone will also be available in Purple color option. That said, we don’t know whether both Mint and Purple will also be available for the OnePlus 8 handsets that will be more affordable than the Pro.

According to previous leaks, OnePlus 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. The 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.

April 15 is the date when we’ll learn more about OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

via iGeeksblog