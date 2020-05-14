Fixes for a number of display issues, Android April Security patch, and a lot more are now rolling to OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones via OxygenOS 10.5.8 update.

To be more specific, in the latest OxygenOS update, OnePlus brings a well-optimized touch and interaction experience, improved video playing effect in low brightness, improved power consumption performance of the system, and it also brings the Android April Security patch.

Moreover, optimized HDR video effect, improved shooting experience, improvement in network stability are other important highlights in the latest update. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized touch and interaction experience

Improved power consumption performance of the system

Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04 Bluetooth Improved stability and compatibility of bluetooth connection Camera Optimized the HDR video effect

Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability Network Enable 5G for Telia Network

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer

Improved the stability of communication

Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness.

Around 155MB in size, the OxygenOS 10.5.8 is being rolled out to OnePlus 8 Pro in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 8 Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can upgrade your OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.

