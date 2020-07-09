OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in the EU countries. The update brings a couple of important new features, bug fixes, and improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the update offers the Android June Security patch, adjusted Photochrome filter. The adjustment in Photochrome filter means it’ll no longer let you see through thin plastics and fabrics and this is because the controversial camera filter is now disabled with the latest OxygenOS update, according to XDA(via 9to5google). Further, the update also brings improved shooting experience, the stability of communication, performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers. OnePlus also claims to have optimized the power consumption performance of the system and that, according to the company, will result in longer battery life. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever Optimized the high-temperature warning to improve user experience Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06

Camera Adjusted Photochrom filter (OnePlus 8 Pro only) Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Cloud service Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)

Network Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only) Improved the stability of communication Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness



Around 150MB in size, the OxygenOS 10.5.10 is being rolled out to OnePlus 8 Pro in the EU in a phased manner, meaning if you’re using an OnePlus 8 Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can upgrade your OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.