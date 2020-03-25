OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to be coming with all those features which users have been requesting for years and while that’s good news, the smartphone’s AI performance may not be as good as that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Mi 10 5G.

According to the AI benchmark website, which keeps track of AI performance statistics, OnePlus 8 Pro’s AI score is below that of the Galaxy S20, Honor 9X Pro, Nova 5, Nova 5i Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. But it’s not all bad news.

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is placed above smartphones like Google Pixel 4, ASUS ROG 2, Mi 10 Pro 5G and the Realme X2 Pro. OnePlus 8 Pro has managed an AI score of 33,480, which can be considered impressive.

AI finds its application in many areas including night shooting, object recognition, zooming capabilities, and of course, digital voice assistants. And a smartphone with an impressive AI score means that it’ll be impressive particularly in those areas. In other words, while the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro’s AI score is below that of the likes of Galaxy S20, it’ll still be able to produce impressive results, and hopefully, good enough for most of its users.

According to previous leaks, OnePlus 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to be unveiled on April 15 at an online-only event.

via Gizmochina