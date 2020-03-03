According to a report published by Techradar, OnePlus is going to unveil OnePlus 8 series in the second week of April. However, we still don’t know exactly when the new OnePlus series will be go public.

Although not confirmed, the OnePlus 8 event is likely to be online only due to Coronavirus outbreak. It’s being said that this time round, OnePlus will launch three OnePlus 8 Phones as against last year’s two phones at a time-strategy. The company is expected to launch OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro at the event.

Except for the exceptional hardware, stunning display, there are a lot that will get you excited. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first OnePlus to have an official IP rating, meaning official warranty will now include water and dust damage. The 8 Pro is also going to be the first OnePlus phone to get wireless charging support.

Unfortunately, we don’t know whether wireless charging and IP rating will be available other than the Pro model.

OnePlus 8 rumored specs

According to previous leaks, OnePlus 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.