OnePlus is all set unveil OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on April 14. Besides, the Shenzhen-based company also wants to continue the trend of making mid-range smartphones.

According to famous tipster Max Weinbach, the OnePlus is going to release an affordable smartphone, which will be cheaper than the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The tipster also claimed that the official name for the affordable OnePlus phone is OnePlus Z and not OnePlus 8 Lite, as you previous rumors suggested.

Another famous tipster Ishan Agarwal corroborated the same story saying that the cheaper OnePlus phone will be released later this year and will be called OnePlus Z. However, the tipster didn’t provide any information as to when the company will bring cheaper OnePlus to the market.

According to Weinbach, the OnePlus Z is just a revamped OnePlus X, which was launched back in 2015, and the hardware inside it is the same as the OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus had made no official announcement about a cheaper OnePlus smartphone yet and the likelihood is that it won’t make any at the OnePlus 8 launch event.

The OnePlus Z will have its rectangular camera module located on the right side, as opposed to the center-aligned camera module in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. It’s also rumored to feature a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, under which there will be a fingerprint sensor, Type-C port on the bottom of the frame, an alert slider on the side and no headphone jack. It’ll be the first OnePlus smartphone to pack a Mediatek processor.