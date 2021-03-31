OnePlus is one of the best premium smartphones that you can buy and you won’t be paying a hefty $1000 for that. OnePlus’ premium phones are reasonably priced and do not compromise with the performance, and this is exactly why OnePlus phones are popular among consumers. It gets even better when you get a discount on OnePlus’ flagship phones.

OnePlus 8 is arguably one of the best affordable flagships that you can buy, and more importantly, it’s available at a discounted price at B&H. The OnePlus 8 is now selling at $470, down from $800 — a discount of $330 if you do the math. You can click on the below links to buy the OnePlus 8.

ONEPLUS 8 specs

The OnePlus 8 is similar to the 8 Pro in a lot of ways. The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Like the 8 Pro, it will be available in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Talking about the rear cameras, the OnePlus 8 packs a 48MP IMX586 sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, you get 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor. Other specs include a 6.55-inch 90Hz display with a resolution of 1080p, 4,300mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T over USB-C, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6, and 5G compatibility.