OnePlus is pushing OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, adding the June 2021 security patch alongside other fixes and improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the update includes the June patch, optimization to the phone performance, fixes for an issue where the shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48MP format. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized mobile phone performance Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Camera Fixed the issue that the shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via XDA