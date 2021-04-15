OnePlus’ premium phones offer great performance but don’t cost as much as other flagship phones such as the Galaxy S series and iPhones, and this is exactly why OnePlus phones are popular among consumers. It gets even better when you get a discount on OnePlus’ flagship phones.

OnePlus 8 is arguably one of the best affordable flagships that you can buy, and more importantly, it’s available at a discounted price at B&H. The OnePlus 8 is now selling at $400, down from $800 — a discount of $400 if you do the math. You can click on the below links to buy the OnePlus 8. However, this is a limited-time deal, meaning you need to cash in right now in order to save $400. You can buy the smartphone from the below link.

ONEPLUS 8 specs

The OnePlus 8 is similar to the 8 Pro in a lot of ways. The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Like the 8 Pro, it will be available in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Talking about the rear cameras, the OnePlus 8 packs a 48MP IMX586 sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, you get 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor. Other specs include a 6.55-inch 90Hz display with a resolution of 1080p, 4,300mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T over USB-C, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6, and 5G compatibility.