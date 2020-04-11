OnePlus is all set to unveil a lot of new products at its pop-up event which will be taking place on April 14. The company is confirmed to be launching OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, cases for its two flagships at the event.

A few days ago, we reported about the price of different variants of both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Besides, we also know the price point of two more products — cases for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger, courtesy of TechDroider.

According to TechDroider, the Sandstone Bumper Case and Nylon Bumper Case will cost 26 euros(~$28), while the Karbon Bumper Case will cost 42 euros(~$46). On the other hand, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger will be priced at 70 euros(~$77). According to previous rumors, the Warp Charge 30W Wireless will be exclusive to the Pro model.

The price of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will be significantly higher than its predecessors, as OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had already said in an interview. The most affordable OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 719/729 euros(~$783/$794), while the 12GB/256GB model will be priced at 819/829 euros(~$892/$902).

The Pro model will cost $100 more than the price of the OnePlus 8. The Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128 storage will be available at a price point of 919/929 euros(~$1000/$1011), while the 12GB/256GB model will cost 1009/1019(~$1098/$1109).