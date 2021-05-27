OnePlus is pushing the May 2021 security patch alongside other fixes and improvements to the OnePlus 8 and the 8T series. OnePlus 8 series is getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.6, while the 8T is getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.12(11.0.8.13 in EU and India).

Apart from the latest security patch, the updates also bring improvements to the home screen sliding, improved network performance, fixes for issues found in Gallery, Phone app, battery notification. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved the smoothness while sliding on the home screen Fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu Fixed the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Gallery Fixed the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected Fixed the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode

Phone Fixed the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure Fixed the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call

Network Improved network performance



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.6.6/ 11.0.8.13 / 11.0.8.12 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 8 / 8T, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.