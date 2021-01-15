OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update. The latest update includes bug fixes, improvements, and some new features.

Talking about what’s new, the latest OxygenOS update includes features like keyboard adjustment that lets you rise or hide the bottom shortcut bar, OnePlus Store for users in India. Apart from that, you also get fixes for bugs in Gallery BLuetooth, Network, and System. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment) Fixed the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally Fixed the failure to enable auto rotate feature

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery

Bluetooth Fixed the small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset

Network Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation

OnePlus Store (IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.