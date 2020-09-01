OnePlus has released a new update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The new Android 11 Developer Preview 4 update brings fixes and improvements. OnePlus released the Developer Preview 3 update last month which was supposed to be the last Preview update before the official rollout. However, the new Preview 4 update brings minor changes and improvements.

As you can see from the image, the update fixes a lot of problems with the last update. Along with that, it also brings some gaming-related tweaks and improvements. The update is around 2.8 GB and it also comes with September Android security patch. Unfortunately, OnePlus hasn’t published their official forum post so you can either wait for the official update files or use third-party apps like Oxygen Updater to download and install the update on OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.

Source OnePlus Forums 1, 2