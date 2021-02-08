OnePlus 8 series and 8T are now getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 and 11.0.7.9 updates respectively. The latest update includes bug fixes, improvements, and the Android January 2021 security patch. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the experience of using long screenshots Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 / 11.0.7.9 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 8 / 8T, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via 9to5Google