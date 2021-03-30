OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T get a new OxygenOS update, here’s what’s new

OnePlus is pushing a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 8 series is getting OxygenOS 11.0.5.5, while the 8T is getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.12(version 11.0.8.11 in North America). The update brings bug fixes, performance improvements, but no new features. The update also includes the Android March 2021 security patch. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

OnePlus Share Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received

Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 / 11.0.8.12 / 11.0.5.5 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 8 / 8T, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

Source: OnePlus(1, 2)