OnePlus recently rolled out a bunch of new features to OnePLus 7, 7 Pro, and 7T Pro. And now, the company is rolling out those new features to OnePlus 7T smartphones.

OnePlus 7T users based in India are now getting OxygenOS 10.3.1, while OnePlus 7T users in other parts of the world are receiving OxygenOS 10.0.8 update. The update offers a bunch of new features such as VoWi-Fi, new Cloud Service, Work-Life Balance, and Android January security patch. It also brings general bug fixes and performance improvements as always. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the RAM management Improved black/blank screen issues with some apps Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.01

Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only) Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification Optimized the mode and app selection Added location, calendar, auto-track feature



These updates are rolling out in a phased manner, meaning that those who are using a OnePlus 7T might not get the OxygenOS 10.0.8 or 10.3.1 update today. OnePlus, however, confirmed that it’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.

Source: OnePlus