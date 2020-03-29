In an effort to increase the reach of its HDR content, Netflix has added as many as four smartphones to the list of devices that can stream HDR content. OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are the recently added smartphones that can now stream Netflix HDR content.

The support for the OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 series comes at a time when Netflix has dropped the video quality in key markets like India, Australia, and Latin America duo to the COVID-19 pandemic. In other words, OnePlus 7T or Oppo Find X2 users in India, Australia, and Latin America won’t be able to enjoy HDR content at this moment. Similar is the case if you’re based in Europe — the company also reduced streaming quality in Europe.

Netflix is doing their bits to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis. The company recently announced a $100 million emergency fund to help the creative community who are badly affected by the pandemic.

Netflix shared no details as to when the company will ease the restriction, but the likelihood is that things won’t go back to normal until people can move freely and there is no threat to their health.

Source: Netflix; via: 9to5google