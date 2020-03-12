OxygenOS Open Beta update 1 is now available for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones. The update brings a couple of useful new features along with some improvements and fixes.

Talking about the new features, with Open Beta 1 installed on your smartphone, you can use features such as Live Caption, which detects speech in media and automatically generates captions, enhanced contact details screen. To enable the Live Caption feature, go to System Settings> System> Accessibility> Live Caption. Moreover, the Open Beta 1 update comes with the Android February Security Patch.

Changelog

System Optimized RAM management Enhanced single and double tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen Improved content now live on settings page Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02

Live Caption Added live caption feature, this will detect speech in media and automatically generates captions (to enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption)

Phone Enhanced the contact details screen

Gallery Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos



For those not aware, Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

via Android Police