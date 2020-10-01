OnePlus is now rolling out stable OxygenOS 10.5.8 update to OnePlus Nord smartphones. The update includes the “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature, Android September 2020 security patch, improvements in camera performance, and display calibration. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar ) Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera Optimized image stabilization performance

Display Improved general display calibration

Network Optimize the network stability



OnePlus 7 and Pro have also received some noteworthy changes with the latest OxygenOS 10.0.8(EU)/ OxygenOS 10.3.5(India and Global) update. The new OxygenOS update brings a new user assistance feature, which is meant to help users master usage skills quickly. Apart from that, the update includes the Android September 2020 security patch, fixes for the flashback issue with third party apps, and system stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Support)

Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience (OP7 Pro Only)

Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

It’s worth noting that these two OxygenOS updates are being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning the updates might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get it.

You can update your OnePlus Nord/OnePlus 7/7 Pro to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.