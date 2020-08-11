Although OnePlus has repositioned its smartphone strategy, as a result of which it now wants to directly compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the flagship territory, the price of the OnePlus flagships is still well below that of the flagships from Samsung and Apple. And that along with the fact that OnePlus offer so much at a lower cost makes OnePlus flagships attractive.

Although OnePlus 7 Pro was released last year, it’s still a very powerful phone with a gorgeous display, and the best part is that it’s now available at an all-time low price at Woot. The OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available at $450, down from $699, which is its original price point.

OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and features a 6.67 AMOLED screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It packs 48MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto camera, 16MP wide-angle sensor. It’s a pop-up selfie camera, meaning that it’s an all-screen smartphone and doesn’t feature a notch design.

You can buy OnePlus 7 Pro(8GB+256GB) at a discounted price here from Woot.