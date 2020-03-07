OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that OnePlus would roll out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update to OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphones in the first quarter of 2020. True to its word, the company is now rolling out the OxygenOS OS 10.0.4 update to the 5G variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Just for a quick refresher, the company made the OxygenOS 10 update available for the OnePlus 7 series back in the month of September last year. So, if you do the maths, the company took more than five months to push the update to the 5G variant. According to the CEO, the delay is due to the fact that to be able to make system optimizations from the fundamental system architecture, in order to deliver a truly fantastic 5G experience is a “daunting challenge”.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus is pushing the update in a phased manner, meaning that you may not receive the update today on your 5G OnePlus 7 Pro. Meanwhile, you can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Info Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual info)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



If you’re using OnePlus 7 Pro 5G., did you receive the Android 10 update? If yes, let us know about your update experience in the comments below.

Source: OnePlus