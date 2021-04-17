Back in March, OnePlus pushed the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series smartphones in a phased manner. Now, the company has released OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series to replace the previous update. The changelog of this hotfix update is very similar to that of the previous update, except for the fact that the new update includes the March security patch, three new camera features.

OxygenOS 11 brings a number of new features and fresh new designs that, according to OnePlus, “will empower more efficiency for your overall experience in big screen.” Some noteworthy features in OxygenOS 11 update include Ambient Display, Dark Mode shortcut in quick setting, improved Zen Mode, and more. You can read about these new features in detail below.

CHANGELOG

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03 Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone?Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically?

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 / 7T owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. However, it’s worth noting that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so you may not get the update right now. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days to download the update. Before you install the update, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.

Source: OnePlus(1,2)