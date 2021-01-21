OnePlus 7 and 7T are getting the OxygenOS 11 beta update

OnePlus had to delay the OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series because of some issues with the encryption of data. Now, the company seems to have fixed the issue and has started rolling out the first OxygenOS 11 beta build for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

The first beta build of OxygenOS 11 includes a new UI visual design, updated camera UI, Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone, Insight clock style, Always-On-Display, shortcut key for Dark Mode, support for a story in Gallery. Also, the update comes with some exciting new camera features. You can read about all the new features in the OxygenOS 11 beta update below.

Changelog

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone?Path?Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically? Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the “Ambient Display” by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

Known issues Potential risks of increased power consumption and instability.

In some conditions, the Gallery app might be slower to load and some pictures may not be displayed in the Gallery.

The devices (earphones, speaker,s etc.) connected through Bluetooth may not be able to play sound occasionally.

Brightness adjustment may lag in some conditions.

For those not aware, the OxygenOS 11 beta is not a stable build, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone, some of the known issues can be found in the official changelog above. And if you’re fine with that, you can download the OxygenOS 11 beta update on your OnePlus 7 / 7T handset. But before you proceed, make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Source: OnePlus(1, 2)