When it comes to making flagship-tier smartphones at a competitive price, OnePlus is hard to beat. And as is the case with most of the flagships phones nowadays, OnePlus phones also get more affordable with each passing year. For instance, OnePlus 6T is now selling at an incredibly low price that resembles the price of a budget phone.

The OnePlus 6T is now available at $299, down from its original price point of $549 — that’s a handsome $250 discount if you can do the math.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 845 coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual rear camera setup — 16MP+12MP and for selfies, you’ll get 16MP shooter. Other features include USB 2.0, Type-C, Support standard USB Type-C Earphone, In-display Fingerprint Senso, 3700mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging. While OnePlus 6T runs Android 9 Pie out of the box, you’ll be able to update it to the latest version of Android and that’s Android 10.

The 6T is still a very capable smartphone even though it’s almost two years old. So if you’re interested in buying a smartphone that offers great performance without being pricey then OnePlus 6T is worth considering. You can buy OnePlus 6T here from here.