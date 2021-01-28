OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 10.3.8 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update introduces OnePlus Store, where you can shop for OnePlus products, get easy-to-access support, and more. The update also includes the Android January 2021 security patch. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
- System updates
- Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Updated GMS package to 2020.09
- OnePlus Store
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)
This update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 6 or 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.
Comments