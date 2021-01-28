OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 10.3.8 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update introduces OnePlus Store, where you can shop for OnePlus products, get easy-to-access support, and more. The update also includes the Android January 2021 security patch. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System updates Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2 Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01 Updated GMS package to 2020.09

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



This update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 6 or 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.