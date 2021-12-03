OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones are now getting November 2021 security patch through OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 update. The update also includes system stability improvements and general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
The November 2021 security patch is already available for OnePlus Nord N200, the OnePlus 9 series, and the OnePlus 9R. The OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 6 or 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.
System
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.11