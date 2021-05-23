OnePlus has started rolling out the Android May 2021 security patch to OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones with the OxgenOS 10.3.11 update. The latest OxygenOS update also offers general bug fixes and system stability improvements. The update, however, doesn’t include any new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.05 Fixed known issues and improved system stability



The OxygenOS 10.3.11 update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 6 or 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.

Both OnePlus 6 and 6T are eligible to get the Android 11 update, but due to some unknown reasons, the update might be delayed to 2022. In other words, by the time OnePlus 6/6T owners get the taste of Android 11, a lot of flagship phones will get the Android 13 update on their smartphones. Meanwhile, both smartphones will continue to receive monthly security updates.