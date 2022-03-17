OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro first in China and then brought it to the global market a few days ago. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro was the only flagship model the company launched, while the OnePlus 10 and the entry-level flagship 10R are still waiting to be launched.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10R has entered private testing India, according to sources close to 91mobiles. This is a significant hint that OnePlus is readying the 10R for launch in India very soon. The website also claims that the 10R will launch in the second quarter of 2022, which indicates a launch between April and June.

OnePlus 10R will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus 9R. That said, we haven’t got the renders yet, so we can’t tell whether the 10R will look like its predecessor. Meanwhile, Twitter user Abhishek Yadav has tweeted an image of what could possibly be the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 10R rumored specs

The OnePlus 10R, which will be the toned-down variant of the OnePlus 10, will be based on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. While the MediaTek is a flagship tier chip, it isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The 10R will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Its display will feature a 120Hz high refresh rate technology and will be based on Android 12-based OxygenOS. The smartphone will have the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Are you excited about the OnePlus 10R? Let us know in the comments whether you’re considering buying it?